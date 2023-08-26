Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and traded as low as C$12.80. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 98,147 shares changing hands.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

