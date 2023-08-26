Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,383 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,342,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,524,000 after acquiring an additional 339,397 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.47 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

