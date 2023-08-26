Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $26.10 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.