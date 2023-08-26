Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

HRMY stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

