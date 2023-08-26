Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

