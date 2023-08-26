Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUMO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumos Pharma
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.