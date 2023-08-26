Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUMO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Lumos Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LUMO stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

