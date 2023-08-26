Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $129.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.