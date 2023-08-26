Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 96.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

