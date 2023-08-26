Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Down 44.7% in August

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

CACO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,514. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

See Also

