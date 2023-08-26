Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 205.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after buying an additional 879,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

