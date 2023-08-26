Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

COP traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87.

ConocoPhillips last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

