Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

