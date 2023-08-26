Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 163 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,220. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

