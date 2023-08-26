Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,352,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.18. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

