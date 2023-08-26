Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,365,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 242,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.31. 136,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

