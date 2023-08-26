Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.33. 1,875,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

