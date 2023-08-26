Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 372,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,964. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

