Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,809,646,000 after buying an additional 492,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,701,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,028. The company has a market cap of $734.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.12 and a 200-day moving average of $245.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.