Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 990,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.