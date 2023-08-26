Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.