Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

