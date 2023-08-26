CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,113.20

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003622 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $96.27 million and approximately $83,113.20 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.93631653 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $155,170.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

