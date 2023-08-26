Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) EVP Sells $36,479.05 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,152. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 204.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

