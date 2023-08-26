Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $42.02 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and $142,190.97 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,177,961 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

