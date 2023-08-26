Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $199,571.74 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s). More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

