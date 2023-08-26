Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 812.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 331,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $75,814,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 204.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,677 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $258.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

