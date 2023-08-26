Cerity Partners LLC Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $264.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

