Cerity Partners LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 332.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,571 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,719,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

