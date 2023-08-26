Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $452.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.94.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

