Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $563.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $562.94 and its 200 day moving average is $502.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

