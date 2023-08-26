Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 130,286 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,076,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

SLV stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.