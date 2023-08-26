Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 188,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

