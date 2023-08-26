CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in August

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CZAVF remained flat at $39.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares. CEZ, a. s. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.