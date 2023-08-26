CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in August

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZAVF remained flat at $39.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares. CEZ, a. s. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

