Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Challenger Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.60.
Challenger Company Profile
