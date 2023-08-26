Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.