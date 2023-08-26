Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

