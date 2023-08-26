Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $642.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

