China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in August

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the July 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

