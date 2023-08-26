China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.30

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 17323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

