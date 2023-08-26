China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $11.04. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 217,665 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

