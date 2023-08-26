Chord Energy’s (CHRD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.38.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $143,583,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

