Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 83,902 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 83,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $115,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,194,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,240.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.34 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,105.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gevo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 702,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,707,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 176,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

