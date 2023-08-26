Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Cielo Stock Performance

Cielo Increases Dividend

CIOXY opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0099 dividend. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading

