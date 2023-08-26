Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,078.07 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6,225.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,782.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

