Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.