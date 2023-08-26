Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

