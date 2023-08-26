Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Centene were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Centene by 598.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

