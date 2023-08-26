Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Insulet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 205.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.