Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 248 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CGI were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CGI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.