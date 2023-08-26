Citigroup Downgrades EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) to Sell

EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
EBOS Group Price Performance
EBOSF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. EBOS Group has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $28.25.
EBOS Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EBOS Group
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.